Army officer chairs multi-agency security review meeting in Jammu

Jammu, Feb 22 (PTI) General Officer Commanding of Jammu-based White Knight Corps Lt Gen Navin Sachdeva on Saturday conducted a joint security review meeting here with focus on maintaining peace in the region, the Army said.

The meeting comes amid intensified search operations across Jammu to counter terrorists, who have shown their presence in different districts of the division by carrying out a number of attacks last year.

“A Joint security review meeting chaired by GOC White Knight Corps was conducted along with representatives of intelligence agencies, J&K Police, and CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force).

"The aim was to maintain peace and tranquility in the region with operational synergy," Army's White Knight Corps, also known as XVI Corps, said in a post on X.