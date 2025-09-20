Army officer dies in the line of duty in J-K's Baramulla

Srinagar, Sep 20 (PTI) An Army officer has died in the line of duty in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, the force said on Saturday.

Major Apraant Raunaq Singh made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty in Baramulla district on Friday, the Srinagar-based Chinar Corps said.

"Chinar Corps Commander paid homage to Braveheart Maj Apraant Raunaq Singh, SM, who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty in Baramulla district," it said in a post on X.

"Chinar Warriors salute the valour and sacrifice of the braveheart. We stand in solidarity with the bereaved family and are committed to their well-being," it added.

Major Singh was awarded Sena medal in 2023 for his role in eliminating two hardcore terrorists during an encounter in Kulgam district in November 2021, the Army said.

Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma also paid homage to Major Singh.

"Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, #ArmyCdrNC and all ranks of #NorthernCommand pay homage to the #Braveheart Maj Apraant Raunaq Singh, SM, who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty. NorthernCommand stands firm with the bereaved family in this hour of grief," the Northern Command said on X. PTI SSB ARI