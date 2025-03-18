Army officer found dead in Ranchi's housing complex

Ranchi, Mar 18 (PTI) A 48-year-old Lieutenant Colonel rank army officer was found dead in the parking area of a housing colony in Jharkhand's Ranchi on Tuesday, police said.

The incident occurred in the Khelgaon housing complex under the Khelgaon Police Station limits, an official.

The deceased, identified as Diwakar Kumar, was posted at Station Headquarters in Ranchi, the police officer said, adding that he hailed from Bihar's Muzaffarpur.

"Prima facie, it appears that the officer fell from the terrace of an eight-storey building in the complex. We are investigating whether he fell accidentally or jumped from the terrace in a suicide attempt," Khelgaon Police Station in-charge Gajesh Kumar told PTI.

According to family members of Diwakar, he was under medication for depression-related issues, Kumar said.

"He went to the terrace after dinner on Monday night and his body was spotted by a neighbour this morning," he said. PTI SAN NAM BDC