Army officer killed, 3 soldiers injured in fire in Siachen

Siachen, Jul 19 (PTI) An Army officer was killed while three soldiers were injured in a fire incident in the Siachen glacier in the early hours of Wednesday, officials said.

The incident took place at the Siachen glacier at around 3 am on Wednesday, the officials said.

They said four Army personnel suffered injuries in the incident.

While the Army’s Regimental Medical Officer, Captain Anshuman Singh, succumbed to serious burn injuries, three other personnel suffered smoke inhalation and second-degree burns, the officials said.

The injured have been safely air evacuated for further treatment, and their condition is stated to be stable, they added.