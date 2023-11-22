Army officer martyred, 3 soldiers wounded in ongoing Rajouri encounter

New Delhi: An army officer lost his life, and three elite para forces personnel sustained injuries during an ongoing encounter in the Kalakote area of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

Advertisment

Quoting the official sources, the news agency GNS said the deceased officer belonged to the 63 Rashtriya Rifles, while the injured personnel, from the elite 9 Para, were promptly shifted to a hospital for medical attention.

The encounter unfolded in the Baji area of Kalakot in Rajouri district, marking a clash between terrorists and security forces.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Haseeb Mughal disclosed that the incident transpired as a result of a joint cordon and search operation initiated by a team of police and security forces based on specific intelligence.

As the joint team advanced towards the suspected area, the terrorists in hiding opened fire, initiating a confrontation. The situation remains tense, and security forces have intensified the cordon, deploying additional reinforcements to prevent any potential escape attempts by the terrorists.