Army officer reviews security situation in J-K’s Rajouri, Poonch

Jammu, May 14 (PTI) A senior Army officer on Wednesday visited forward areas near the Line of Control (LoC) in the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch and reviewed the security situation there, according to an official statement.

More than 20 people, including several security personnel, lost their lives, and 50 others were injured in indiscriminate Pakistani shelling in Poonch and Rajouri districts between May 7 and May 10.

General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Jammu-based White Knight Corps Lt Gen P K Mishra along with GOC counter-insurgency Romeo Force Maj Gen Manish Gupta visited Narian and Jarran Wali Gali in Rajouri and Tota Gali in Poonch sectors to review the existing security situation, the army said.

“He (Lt Gen Mishra) applauded the troops’ grit and professionalism, and called for razor-sharp readiness and high morale to counter terror and ensure peace in the region,” the White-Knight Corps said in a post on X. PTI TAS RHL