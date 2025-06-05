Army officer who went missing from MP's Sagar found in UP hotel; reunited with family

Sagar (MP), June 5 (PTI) An Army officer who went missing from Sagar town in Madhya Pradesh three days ago, was found at a hotel in Lalitpur city in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh on Thursday after his location was traced on the basis of an ATM transaction, a police official said.

The officer, Lieutenant Colonel Pradeep Kumar Nigam, a resident of Gwalior currently posted at Mahar Regiment Centre (MRC) in Sagar, had gone out for his regular walk at around 6.30 am on Monday, but did not return home, the police said.

"Lt Col Nigam has been found in Lalitpur in UP. We traced his location based on an automated teller machine (ATM) transaction. Our team reached the spot and found him in a hotel," Additional Superintendent of Police Lokesh Sinha told reporters here.

"He is fine and we have handed him over to his family," he said, adding that the police were investigating the circumstances under which he reached the neighbouring state.

The officer was found in the same clothes that he was wearing when he went missing, the ASP said. PTI COR LAL NP