Army opens fire on suspected Pakistani drone along LoC in J-K’s Rajouri

Rajouri/Jammu, May 12 (PTI) Army troops opened fire on a suspected Pakistani drone near the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Sunday.

Advertisment

However, the drone returned to the Pakistan side after briefly hovering over the Indian territory late Saturday night, they said.

The drone activity from across the border and subsequent firing of a few rounds by the Indian Army were reported from the Keri sector, the officials said.

A thorough search of the area was conducted but nothing suspicious was found on the ground, they said, adding the anti-national elements are using drones to drop weapons and narcotics but the security forces are fully alert to frustrate their designs.

Meanwhile, a flying object with blinking light was also seen hovering briefly in the air near Allahpir area of Poonch district on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

Police along with security forces searched the area and found nothing on the ground, the officials said. PTI COR/TAS TAS KVK KVK