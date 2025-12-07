Army operationalises 3D concrete printing tech for quick construction of bunkers, sentry posts

Gangtok, Dec 7 (PTI) The Indian Army, in collaboration with IIT Hyderabad, has operationalised on-site 3D concrete printing technology for quick construction of bunkers, sentry posts and protective structures in forward areas of Sikkim, a Defence statement said.

The capability -- already proven in other operational areas earlier -- has been effectively employed by the Trishakti Corps in the Himalayan state, it said.

"The indigenous robotic 3D concrete printer, equipped with a robotic arm, circular mixer, piston pump and generator, is fully vehicle-portable and optimised for rapid movement in mountainous terrain," the statement said.

The printed structures have undergone live ballistic trials, validating their strength and protective performance.

The 3D concrete printing provides major operational advantages, including customised designs, enhanced blast and ballistic resistance, higher compressive strength, improved quality control, efficient use of local materials and rapid construction in tactically acceptable timelines.

It also supports terrain-specific designs and advanced camouflage needs.

The continued adoption of on-site 3D printing represents a significant leap in the Army's engineering and operational readiness, enabling fast, sustainable, and mission-oriented infrastructure development in challenging environments, it added. PTI KDK ACD