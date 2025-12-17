Army organises 'Bharat Ranbhoomi Darshan Supercar Drive' in Sikkim

Gangtok, Dec 17 (PTI) The Indian Army organised a five-day 'Bharat Ranabhoomi Darshan Supercar Drive' in Sikkim, a defence statement said on Wednesday.

The event, organised from December 11-15, was a civil-military initiative conducted in partnership with Super Car Route (Mumbai) and the Sikkim government, aimed at promoting responsible tourism, showcasing India's border heritage and strengthening bonds between citizens and the armed forces, it said.

A convoy of 17 supercars from Mumbai travelled along the historic Sikkim Silk Route, passing through Gangtok, Nathu La and Zuluk.

The route highlighted the natural beauty of the Eastern Himalayas and the strategic importance of high-altitude border areas.

The participants paid tribute to Indian soldiers who defended the nation during the Cho La and Nathu La engagements.

A key highlight of the initiative was the inauguration of 'Cho La Prerna Sthal' on December 14, which was opened to tourists.

The complex includes the Cho La War Memorial, an audio-visual room, and a gazebo overlooking Cho La Lake.