Army organises march with 100-metre-long flag at 14,000 ft in Arunachal's Tawang

Itanagar, Aug 14 (PTI) The forward area of Chuna in Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday turned into a "sea of saffron, white, and green" as the Army, ITBP, and locals held a 'Tiranga March' at 14,000 feet to mark Independence Day.

Led by Assistant Commissioner Thutan Wangchu of Thingbu administrative circle, the march featured soldiers, paramilitary personnel, and residents from Mago and Chuna carrying a 100-metre-long national flag through the lush green fields of the Himalayan frontier.

The spectacle, set against the backdrop of rugged peaks, rekindled the spirit of patriotism, integrity, and unity in the border region, an official statement said.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu hailed the occasion, describing it as a "true spirit of India".

"At 14,000 feet, the forward areas of Chuna in Tawang district turned into a sea of saffron, white, and green as the Indian Army, ITBP, villagers, and students marched shoulder-to-shoulder carrying a 100m Tiranga. The Independence Day march, followed by a ‘No Plastic Zone’ cleanliness drive, showcased patriotism, unity, and commitment to protecting our fragile Himalayan biodiversity," Khandu posted on X.

Following the march, a cleanliness drive was undertaken to protect the fragile ecosystem, promoting the district administration's campaign to preserve the biodiversity, flora, and fauna of the high-altitude region. PTI UPL UPL SOM