Army organises tour for border villagers of Arunachal Pradesh

Itanagar, Jan 11 (PTI) The Indian Army, under its ‘Operation SADBHAVANA’ and the Vibrant Village Programme’, has launched a spiritual tour for 22 senior villagers from West Kameng and Tawang districts in Arunachal Pradesh.

The initiative is aimed at fostering cultural preservation, spiritual enlightenment, and national integration, a defence statement said here on Saturday.

The tour, which was flagged off on Friday, will offer participants, including village headmen and ex-servicemen, their first experience beyond their remote villages, fostering socio-cultural ties.

Their itinerary includes visits to some of India’s most iconic spiritual and historical landmarks, the statement said.

Beginning in New Delhi, the group will explore the World Buddhist Centre and Rashtrapati Bhavan before travelling to Dharamshala and McLeodganj in Himachal Pradesh to visit the Kalachakra Temple and Dalai Lama Temple.

The journey will culminate in Bodh Gaya, where the participants will experience the spiritual significance of the Mahabodhi Temple and other sacred sites.

Along the way, the group will also visit Tibetan monasteries and Buddhist temples, it said.

The initiative highlights the army's role in connecting border communities with India's rich heritage, strengthening national pride and integration, the statement added.