Army organises Walong half marathon to honour 1962 heroes

Itanagar, Nov 5 (PTI) The Indian Army on Wednesday organised a symbolic Walong half-marathon at Walong, in Arunachal Pradesh's Anjaw district, the easternmost battlefield, to pay homage to the bravehearts who resisted Chinese aggression during the 1962 India-China War.

Organised as a prelude to the 'Wallong Day' to be observed on November 16, the event witnessed participation from around 700 runners, including civilians and Army personnel in both men and women categories.

The marathon was held in three race formats, the 21 km half marathon, 10 km run and 5 km tribute run, celebrating unity, endurance and nationalism among participants of all age groups, a defence release said here.

The winners were felicitated with medals and cash prizes of up to Rs 2 lakh.

The Walong half-marathon served as a heartfelt tribute to the supreme sacrifice of the Indian soldiers who defended the valley with exceptional courage despite overwhelming odds, it said.

Each step taken through the historic landscape echoed pride, patriotism, and the undying spirit of Walong.

'Walong Day' is observed every year on November 16 to honour the valour of the soldiers who fought the Battle of Walong, the only counter-offensive by Indian forces during the 1962 war.

For nearly a month, the brave troops of the Indian Army held the line at Walong, inflicting heavy damage on the invading forces before making their ultimate sacrifice.

The observance is not just a historical remembrance but also a reminder of the indomitable courage and unwavering resolve of India's soldiers who protected the nation's sovereignty at one of its most isolated and challenging frontiers. PTI UPL UPL RG