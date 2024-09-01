Army paramedic staff saves life of snake bite victim in J-K’s Poonch

Jammu, Sept 1 (PTI) A man bitten by a snake was saved by the swift action by paramedic staff of the army in a remote village in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, a defence spokesman said.

Mohd Rashid was bitten by a poisonous snake in the Jera Wali area around 9 am, leading to immediate distress and unstable vital signs, the spokesman said.

He said the patient arrived at the Medical Inspection room of the local army unit.

The paramedic staff at the MI room immediately realized the severity of the situation and administered anti-snake venom to the patient to counteract the effects of the snake venom, the spokesman said, adding hydrocortisone was provided to manage inflammation and allergic reactions.

Rashid was later referred to Sub-district hospital Surankote after his medical condition was stabilised for continued medical care and observation, the spokesman said.

Meanwhile, one person was seriously injured when he was attacked by a wild bear outside his house in Barachard village in Mandi tehsil of Poonch district this afternoon.

The victim, Abdul Ahad Bhat was referred to the district hospital in Poonch for treatment, officials said, adding the bear which was roaming along with two cubs fled into the forest. PTI TAS HIG