Army pension row: SC pulls up Centre for 'dragging' retired personnel to court, asks for policy

New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Thursday pulled up the Centre for "dragging" retired armed forces personnel to court and asked it to frame a policy on the issue.

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan said each and every member of the armed forces who was awarded relief of disability pension from the Armed Forces Tribunal need not be dragged to the top court and the Centre ought to exercise some discretion in filing appeals.

"There has to be some pragmatic view. An army personnel works for 15, 20 years and suppose there is some disability, and order of the Armed Forces Tribunal directs payment of disability pension. Why should these persons be dragged to the Supreme Court?" asked the bench.

It went on, "We are of the view that the Union government must evolve a policy. There has to be some scrutiny before a decision is taken to drag members of the armed forces to the Supreme Court." Observing "frivolous appeals" were being filed by the Centre, the apex court said the morale of the armed forces couldn't be let down by filing such pleas against the relief.

"You say whether you are willing to frame a policy. And if you say no then we will have to start imposing heavy costs whenever we find that the appeal appears to be frivolous," the bench cautioned the Centre's counsel.

The top court was hearing an appeal filed by the Centre challenging order of the tribunal, which granted disability pension to a retired radio fitter. PTI PKS AMK