Army personnel among 2 killed in accident in UP

Ballia (UP), Jun 8 (PTI) Two people, including an Army personnel, were killed after their motorcycle was hit by a car in the Haldi area of Ballia district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place around 11 pm on Friday at Belhari Dhala on National Highway 31, police said.

Army personnel Dhanji Yadav (35) and Arun Yadav (30), residents of Malikpura, were returning to their village when a car hit their motorcycle. Both of them died on the spot, a police officer said.

Police have taken the car into custody and a case has been registered against its driver. PTI COR NAV RHL