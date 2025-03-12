Army personnel injured in firing incident along LoC in J-K's Rajouri

Jammu: An Army personnel was on Wednesday injured in a firing incident along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The soldier was manning a forward post in Kalsiyan area of Nowshera sector when he was hit by a bullet from across the border, they said.

The injured soldier was given first aid before being evacuated to military hospital Udhampur for specialised treatment.

The cause of the firing was under investigation, the officials said.

They said an explosion was also reported along the zero line in the area around 6 am followed by three rounds of gunfire.

However, there was no immediate report of any casualty in the blast, the cause of which is not known immediately, the officials said.