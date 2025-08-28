Army personnel injured in glider accident

Nashik, Aug 28 (PTI) An Army personnel was injured following a hard landing during hang gliding practice in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Thursday morning, a Defence release said.

The incident took place around 9.15 am.

"During practice flying of powered harness hang gliding at general area Shigva village, due to sudden sink of glider Havaldar Gurdev underwent a hard landing and sustained right forearm injury (fracture)," said the release.

He was rushed to the Military Hospital at Devlali and will be shifted to INHS Ashwini in Mumbai for further treatment, it added. PTI SPK KRK