Army personnel rescue woman from drowning in Guwahati

Guwahati, Jan 16 (PTI) A woman who had fallen into the Brahmaputra river in Guwahati was rescued by Army personnel, a defence spokesperson said.

He said soldiers of the 236 Inland Water Transport Operational Unit, Engineers, were on routine duty aboard their marine crafts anchored near Sadilapur Ghat when they heard cries for help from beneath the Saraighat Bridge on Wednesday evening.

Reacting immediately to the distress call, the Army personnel deployed the safety boat stationed at the ghat and navigated swiftly towards the victim.

The woman was successfully pulled out of the river and administered first aid onboard the rescue craft.

"Her timely rescue prevented a potential tragedy. She was later identified as a resident of Ullubari, Guwahati," the spokesperson said.

After ensuring her safety and stabilising her condition, the rescued woman was handed over to the local police for further necessary action.