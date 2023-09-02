Army porter injured in landmine blast in J-K's Poonch

Jammu, Sept 2 (PTI) An army porter was injured in an accidental landmine explosion near the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, officials said.

Mukhtiar Ahmad Mir, a resident of Gagrian village, was riding a horse when he accidentally triggered the landmine at Mauli Dhokh in Sawjian sector, they said.

Mir was shifted to the sub-district hospital Mandi for treatment, while his injured horse was being treated by veterinary doctors.

As part of an anti-infiltration obstacle system, the forward areas are dotted with land mines that sometimes get washed away by rains, resulting in such accidents, the officials said. PTI TAS RT