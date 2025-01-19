Army provides training to Village Defence Guards in J-K's Poonch

Mendhar/Jammu, Jan 19 (PTI) The Indian Army on Sunday provided comprehensive training to Village Defence Guards (VDGs) in a forward area of the Mendhar sector in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, security officials said.

A total of 43 VDG members attended the training session, which aimed to enhance their skills in minor tactics, endurance and firing, the officials added.

The training was conducted by the Rashtriya Rifles battalion under the aegis of the counter-insurgency force, Romeo, at Balnoi, located near the Line of Control (LoC).

The session covered detailed instructions on weapon maintenance for the newly issued Self-Loading Rifles (SLR), insights into the modus operandi of terrorist groups and grievance redressal.

Participants also received practical guidance in cleaning and performing minor repairs on their personal weapons.

The event also facilitated an open forum for informal dialogue, encouraging discussions on the current security situation, the officials said. PTI COR TAS TAS ARD ARD