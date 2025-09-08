Army reaches out to flood-affected population with relief material in J-K's Kathua

Jammu, Sep 8 (PTI) The Army reached out to scores of villages to carry out relief operations through manual, vehicular and aerial facilities in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, after relentless rains and flash floods ravaged and submerged villages and cutting off lifelines in the region.

Cut off for several days due to floods, Chilla village in Kathua district received vital relief as Army drones delivered 300 kilograms of food supplies and medicines to the affected families on Monday.

"Relentless rains and flash floods had ravaged Kathua district, submerging villages and cutting off lifelines. In areas such as Diluan, Manjali, Parala, Jamalpur and Bijjat, families remained marooned, facing uncertainty and hardship," the Defence PRO said.

The PRO said that around 200 households, comprising approximately 650 men, women and children, were provided food, clean drinking water, medicines and other relief material. "Special care was taken to provide chocolates and other essential items for children," he said.

The Army's JCBs worked round-the-clock over two days, clearing debris-laden roads and submerged terrain to carve pathways for relief operations, he said, adding that these efforts enabled essential supplies to reach the affected areas where road connectivity was disrupted.

Troops of the Gurj division swiftly responded by launching drones in coordination with the civil administration to provide essential supplies weighing 300 kgs of ration to sixteen stranded families of Chilla, the PRO said.

The relief operation reflects the Indian Army's commitment to serving the nation in times of distress, providing not only supplies but hope and reassurance to affected communities, he said.

As floodwaters gradually recede, the Army continues to remain fully prepared to support relief and rehabilitation efforts in Kathua and other affected regions.

The Army also reached out to the affected population along the International Border (IB) and Line of Control (LoC) by organising scores of medical camps in Jammu, Samba and Kathua districts, the officials said.

"Beyond rescue, the Indian Army held medical camps and provided medicines in the affected areas such as Makwal, Pallanwala, Bishnah, Samka, Paragwal, Janipur, Amphalla and Rehari, and other border places," the PRO said. PTI AB KSS KSS