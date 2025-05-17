Army reaches out to Poonch residents hit by Pak shelling

Jammu, May 17 (PTI) The Army on Saturday reached out to the residents of several forward villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch that were hit by Pakistan shelling in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor, a defence spokesperson said.

The troops visited affected families in Khari Karmara, Jhallas and adjoining villages, and expressed solidarity and support to the people whose houses and livelihoods were impacted, he said.

They interacted with the local residents to understand their immediate concerns and reassured them of continued assistance. Essential ration packets were distributed among the affected households, the spokesperson said.

The Army reaffirmed its commitment to stand by the local population during challenging times and work towards restoring normalcy in the region, he said.

He said the locals expressed gratitude for the Army’s timely support, and the interaction strengthened the bond of trust and cooperation between the security forces and the people.

Pakistan army heavily shelled Poonch district after Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes on terror infrastructure in the neighbouring country on May 7 in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack.

The intense clashes between the two sides continued till May 10 before they agreed on a ceasefire, resulting in the killing of 28 people, mostly in Poonch district, and injuries to more than 50. PTI TAS RHL