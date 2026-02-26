Army ready for decisive ground action, won't be deterred by nuclear threat: Western commander

Pathankot (Punjab), Feb 26 (PTI) The Army is fully prepared for future contingencies and will not be deterred by nuclear threats, Western Command chief Lt General Manoj Kumar Katiyar said on Thursday, asserting that any future conflict would see decisive outcome on the ground.

The Army commander said during Operation Sindoor, Pakistan desperately sought a ceasefire while simultaneously issuing nuclear threats.

"They said if they go down, they will take half the world with them. During Operation Sindoor, we ignored their nuclear threats. This time, we are better prepared as compared to the past, with a clear future plan," he said while addressing troops after an investiture ceremony at Dhyan Singh Stadium in the Mamoon Military Station here.

He accused Pakistan's military leadership of perpetuating a "war-like situation" with India to remain relevant among its people.

"While our leadership is committed to the betterment of the country and its people, their leadership and Army generals are only driven by selfish needs -- retaining power and remaining relevant. For this purpose, they seek to prolong a war-like situation with India," Katiyar said.

He asserted that Pakistan had neither the courage, nor the strength to take on India in open combat, and resorted to proxy warfare to provoke a response.

"Pakistan has repeatedly provoked India through their terrorist outfits, so that when we retaliate, it escalates into a war-like situation and they garner support from their people," the Army commander said.

He alleged that Pakistan had misled its own people by projecting a false narrative of victory. "They spread lies in the media to promote their general to field marshal and deceived their public. This time, we will not give them such an opportunity," he asserted.

Lt General Katiyar stressed that future success would not be limited to destroying bases or posts. "This time, we will not limit our victory to destroying base stations and posts alone; our victory will be on the ground. It will be so decisive that they will be brought to their knees and will have to accept their defeat before the world," he said.

Underscoring the role of formations under the Western Command, he told troops that their position and preparedness would be critical in achieving decisive objectives during future action.

"You must have the courage to enter enemy territory, seize important areas and inflict injuries. At the same time, you have to protect Jammu and Punjab. Your success in the next operation will make the country proud," he said.

Emphasising that the nation has high expectations from the armed forces, Lt General Katiyar said, "To live up to these expectations, our operational preparedness must be at its best. Our aim is to fully prepare our units, battalions and corps, and continuously refine our battle skills." He asserted India's preparedness should act as a strong deterrent. "Our preparation must be such that the enemy thinks ten times before undertaking any untoward action," he said.

Addressing troops during an operational demonstration organised on a training field, the Army commander said the decision to honour units in a field environment, rather than a conventional hall, reflected the Army's focus on combat readiness.

"Instead of a ceremonial display, we showcased modern equipment and operational capabilities. This is our way of thanking the units that performed exceptionally well during Operation Sindoor," he said, congratulating formations of the Western Command for their "outstanding role" in the operation.

He said the demonstration was not only a celebration of Operation Sindoor but also a reminder that constant vigilance and preparation were essential.

"The danger has not gone away. Our preparation must be greater than before, and the enemy must be given a response stronger than in the past," the Army commander asserted.

Referring to India's neighbour on the wester frontier, Lt General Katiyar said it has failed to learn from past conflicts -- whether the 1971 war or the Kargil War.

"Operation Sindoor was another lesson," he said, reiterating that while the Army is committed to maintaining peace, any future provocation will be met with far more decisive action.