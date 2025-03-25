Army rejects social media post's claims that China hacked its aircraft

New Delhi, Mar 25 (PTI) Army has rejected claims made by a social media post that one of its Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA) was "hacked" by the Chinese side, and urged media houses and social media users to refrain from carrying "unverified" and "misleading" content, sources said.

The Army remains fully committed to the security and operational integrity of all its assets, they said.

A recent social media post alleged that an RPA of the Indian Army had "veered" into the Chinese territory in eastern theatre. The article also claimed that the RPA was "hacked" by the Chinese side.

It is clarified that the article is "completely baseless and factually incorrect" and "no such incident" has taken place, an Army source said.

The force has urged media houses and social media users to "refrain from carrying unverified and misleading content", which could create "unnecessary alarm and misinformation" in the public domain, the source said.