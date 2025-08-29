Army rescued 1,000 stranded people from flood-hit areas from Gurdaspur to Jammu: GoC

Jammu, Aug 29 (PTI) The General Officer Commanding (GoC) Tiger Division, Major General Mukesh Bhanwala, on Friday said that the Army has rescued nearly 1,000 stranded people, including children, students and paramilitary personnel, during large-scale rescue and relief operations carried out in close coordination with the civil administration in the Jammu–Gurdaspur belt.

"The recent heavy rains triggered severe floods across Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Pathankot and Gurdaspur, causing widespread damage to infrastructure and affecting our people. Responding with urgency, the Indian Army immediately launched large-scale rescue and relief operations in close coordination with the civil administration," Major General Bhanwala told reporters here.

GoC, who was supervising the rescue operation, said that since August 26, Indian Army soldiers of Rising Star Corps have braved the raging floodwaters and adverse weather, deploying multiple rescue missions supported by Army and Air Force helicopters.

"The Army proactively employed the required number of columns along with requisite equipment and rescued nearly 1,000 stranded people, including children, students and paramilitary personnel, while also restoring critical communication links to Jammu and Srinagar by swiftly laying alternative OFC lines," he said.

He added that alongside the rescue operations, essential medical aid, food and relief material were provided to affected families.

The floods also severely damaged the eastern portion of the 4th Tawi bridge, a lifeline for movement in Jammu, he said, adding that with repairs likely to take time, engineers of the Tiger Division laid a 110-foot Bailey bridge under challenging conditions, overcoming washed-out approaches and limited workspace.

He said that the bridge was completed in less than 12 hours, enabling vehicular movement.

"The Indian Army's efforts have been in close coordination with the civil administration and all agencies. We thank all of them for their support. Additional Army resources remain on standby to tackle any emerging challenges," he added. PTI AB KSS KSS