Army restores traffic on vital Tawi bridge in Jammu city

Jammu, Aug 29 (PTI) Indian Army engineers, in a 12-hour-long operation, laid a 110-foot Bailey bridge connecting the flood-hit Tawi bridge to restore vehicular traffic on the vital link in Jammu city.

Heavy rain in Jammu had damaged the road near the fourth Tawi bridge as the river swelled, causing vehicles to get stuck on the broken stretch on August 26.

"Engineers of the Tiger Division began work this morning to connect the road with the Tawi bridge," an army officer said.

He said that severely damaged by floods, the eastern span of the Tawi bridge was revived, as engineers laid the Bailey bridge in just 12 hours, overcoming washed-out approaches and limited workspace, and restoring vehicular movement under challenging conditions.

By this evening, traffic was restored, he said. Thousands of people use this bridge to commute daily.

In the 2024 floods, the bridge had suffered damage at the same spot and was later repaired. PTI AB AMJ AMJ