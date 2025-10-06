Army rolling out AI applications to boost combat capabilities: Official

New Delhi, Oct 6 (PTI) The Indian Army has rolled out transformative initiatives to incorporate artificial intelligence in its war fighting apparatus to bring in greater speed and precision in confronting national security challenges, a senior official said on Monday.

The Army is developing an indigenous unified AI platform that will integrate operational, intelligence, logistics, and training applications on a single secure framework, said Lt Gen Rajiv Kumar Sahni, the director general of electronics and mechanical engineers (EME).

The applications of AI were in full display during Operation Sindoor as well, he said, adding adoption of AI is being carried out in a structured and cautious manner.

The focus areas include prioritising AI in domains where it reduces risk to personnel, improves decision-making, and strengthens resilience, Lt Gen Sahni said.

The military official said establishing a robust testing and ethical governance frameworks to ensure reliability and transparency in AI-driven operations was a priority area.

An Electronic Intelligence Collation and Analysis System (ECAS) is a key initiative that will identify and prioritise critical threats, helping achieve strategic dominance, he said.

Trinetra is another application that provides for a common operational picture for better coordination, situational awareness, and decision superiority, he added.

Lt Gen Sahni said an application called electronic intelligence collation used by all intelligence agencies, was modified in record time during Operation Sindoor to meet the customised requirements of various stakeholders and helped in locating adversary sensors.

The Trinetra system assisted in the generation of a common operational and intelligence picture at both tactical and operational levels, he said.

This enhanced coordination of resources, improved decision-making provide commanders at all levels with greater mental agility and situational awareness, he added.

Lt Gen Sahni also listed the Predictive Threat Modelling Using AI framework as another tool that has been useful to the commanders.

The use of predictive threat modelling, employing AI within the complex matrix of time, space, and resources, has enabled the timely mobilisation of assets for optimal and precise execution at the point of impact, he said.

Lt Gen Sahni said through these initiatives, the Indian Army is steadily moving towards becoming a technology-driven, future-ready force.

By embracing automation, digitisation, and AI responsibly, the Army aims to maintain its operational edge, strengthen national security, and contribute meaningfully to the vision of Viksit Bharat, he added. PTI MPB KVK KVK