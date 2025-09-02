Army roped in to restore road connectivity in JK's Ramban

Jammu, Sep 1 (PTI) The administration has roped in the Army to restore road connectivity in flood-hit areas of Ramban district in Jammu and Kashmir to facilitate the movement of essential supplies and transport services.

“The Deputy Commissioner, along with a team of officers and Army officials, assessed the ground situation and discussed possibilities for ensuring early restoration of connectivity. Considering the seriousness of the situation, the Army has been roped in to take urgent steps,” a senior official said.

A stretch of the road at Batti was recently washed away by flash floods in the Chenab, affecting connectivity to Sub-Division Gool, parts of Tehsil Ramban and several strategic national projects, the official said.

Army engineers are now set to erect a temporary Bailey bridge at the washed-out site to restore vital connectivity to Gool Sub-Division, adjoining villages of Tehsil Ramban, and ongoing national projects, officials said.

Ramban Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Alyas Khan underlined the strategic importance of the Karoal-Maitra-Gool Road, terming it a supply line for the people of Gool Sub-Division and adjoining areas.

Authorities noted that the road serves not only as a vital link for the movement of people and essential supplies but also as a critical corridor for major national projects, including the railway line and the Sawalkote hydro project.

The Army has already built a Bailey bridge on the vital 4th Tawi bridge in Jammu and another at Jangalwar Nallah on the highway, restoring connectivity to Doda and Kishtwar within hours.