Army saves life of critically ill nomad in J-K's Doda

Jammu, Jun 5 (PTI) Army troops on Wednesday carried a man to a hospital on their shoulders after he fell critically ill in the upper reaches of Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, saving his life, a defence spokesperson said.

Salamudden S Shahbudeen, a Gujjar nomad hailing from Paghthali village of Kathua, had come to the Bhalpadri meadow to set up a temporary shelter but fell unconscious with very high fever and chest congestion, the official said.

Shahbudeen's wife approached the Army personnel deployed near Bhalpadri for help, following which an operational team of the Army battalion rushed to the spot and provided him with first aid treatment, the spokesman said.

However, as the man's condition was serious, the troops carried him on their shoulders to the nearest hospital, he said.

With the terrain being highly treacherous and challenging, the quick and "brave action" of the Army troops saved a precious life, the official added. PTI TAS RPA