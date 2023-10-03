Army seeks overhaul of management system of unit-run canteens

New Delhi, Oct 5 (PTI) The army has set the ball rolling for an overhaul of the inventory management system of unit-run canteens (URCs) in keeping with the evolving technological landscape, sources said on Tuesday.

A Request for Information (RFI) has been released to upgrade the existing system, they said.

There are approximately 3,600 URCs across India and offer Canteen Stores Department (CSD) products to over 40 lakh personnel and their families, they said.

There are approximately 3,600 URCs across India and offer Canteen Stores Department (CSD) products to over 40 lakh personnel and their families, they said.

These facilities currently operate on a "standalone inventory management software" which was designed to function on older operating systems like Windows XP and Windows 8, the source said.

"Acknowledging the technological advancements in business management tools, the Indian Armed Forces Canteen Services Department has initiated a transformational step. They have released a Request for Information (RFI) to upgrade the existing system," a source said.

The new system aims to incorporate an online mode, making it more efficient, accessible, and user-friendly for the beneficiaries. Also, recognising the diverse operational conditions of the canteens, the system is also expected to function effectively offline, the sources said.

Another key feature is ensuring a seamless transition from the current standalone system to the upgraded one, ensuring minimal disruption in services to the beneficiaries, they added. PTI KND TIR TIR