Army seizes ammo carrying bag, suspected to dropped by drone in J&K's Poonch

Mendhar/Poonch, Jan 1 (PTI) The army on Thursday recovered a consignment suspected to have been dropped by a drone along the Indo-Pakistan border in Poonch district, officials said.

The dropping took place in an area between Rangar Nallah and the Poonch River in the Chakkan da Bagh belt of Khari village early in the morning, they said.

The army found a bag carrying dozens of ammunition rounds and a yellow tiffin box suspected to be an improvised explosive device (IED), they said.

The Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) examined the bag first to check for an explosive threat.