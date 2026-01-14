Army sets up infertility clinic in Arunachal

Itanagar, Jan 14 (PTI) The Indian Army has established an intrauterine insemination centre in Arunachal Pradesh's West Kameng district, a defence official said on Wednesday.

Defence spokesperson Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said the inauguration of the centre marks a major advancement in infertility care, offering modern, accessible, and specialised reproductive health services to civilians and service personnel in West Kameng and adjoining regions. The centre is located at Tenga.

By strengthening critical medical infrastructure, the Indian Army continues to serve as a vital pillar of support for both the local population and service personnel in Arunachal Pradesh, Lt Col Rawat added. PTI CORR MNB