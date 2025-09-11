Army showcases drone warfare capabilities in Arunachal exercise

Itanagar, Sep 11 (PTI) The Indian Army successfully validated the employment of drone technology in modern tactical operations during 'Exercise Siyom Prahar', conducted in the forward areas of Arunachal Pradesh from September 8-10, a defence official said.

The three-day field training exercise, held under realistic battlefield conditions, marked a major step in operational preparedness by integrating drones seamlessly across both tactical and operational depths, Guwahati-based defence spokesperson Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said on Thursday.

The scope of drone employment extended from persistent surveillance and battlefield reconnaissance to target acquisition and precision strike, underscoring their transformative role in enhancing combat effectiveness, he said.

A central focus of the exercise was the development and validation of new tactics, techniques and procedures suited for future battlefields, the spokesperson said.

These included innovative methods for integrating drone inputs with conventional firepower, refining joint targeting processes and ensuring rapid decision-making in fluid combat scenarios.

The Army said the exercise highlighted the importance of adaptability and synergy between traditional combat arms and emerging technological enablers.

By blending cutting-edge technologies such as unmanned aerial systems with proven warfighting skills, the Army reaffirmed its commitment to remain at the forefront of military innovation, he said.

According to officials, the outcomes of the exercise provide valuable lessons for operational integration, force multipliers and future employment concepts.

Most importantly, they said, 'Exercise Siyom Prahar' showcased the Army's resolve to harness technology as a decisive factor in securing operational superiority, thereby enhancing overall combat readiness and ensuring it remains future-ready and combat capable. PTI UPL UPL ACD