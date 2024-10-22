Army showcases integration of indigenous technologies at training exercise

Bhopal, Oct 22 (PTI) The Army concluded on Tuesday its integrated fire and manoeuvre training exercise Swavlamban Shakti at the Babina Field Firing Ranges.

Advertisment

More than 1,800 personnel, 210 armoured vehicles, 50 specialist vehicles, and multiple air and aviation assets participated in this exercise conducted by White Tiger Division under Sudarshan Chakra Corps over six days from October 17.

The Sudarshan Chakra Corps is a strike corps of the Army and is headquartered in Bhopal.

This large-scale manoeuvre and live-fire exercise focused on testing New Technology Equipment (NTEs) from the Indian defence industry, to shape future combat strategies.

Advertisment

The exercise showcased the Army's integration of indigenous technologies, aligning with the government's Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, an Army release said.

The concluding event was attended by Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Command, Lieutenant General Prit Pal Singh, GOC Sudarshan Chakra Corps and other senior officials from army and industry partners.

"Exercise Swavlamban Shakti underscores our commitment to self-reliance. The Indian industry's innovations are transforming our capabilities, and we will continue to integrate advanced technology into our operations," said Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth.

Advertisment

Over 40 industry partners, including DRDO, Tata Advanced Systems, Bharat Forge, and several emerging defence startups, provided over 50 cutting-edge technologies that were tested under battlefield conditions, the Army release stated.

These included Swarm and Kamikaze drones for precision strikes and reconnaissance, logistic swarm drones for rapid troop resupply in contested zones, and hand-held drone Jammers for neutralising enemy drones.

Technologies such as Software Defined Radio-based mobile network systems for secure and real-time communications, robotic mules and All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs)/Light Armoured Multipurpose Vehicles (LAMVs) for enhanced mobility and troop support were deployed.

Advertisment

Additionally, LASER-based communication systems and directed energy weapons for next-generation aerial defence and long-endurance UAVs for extended surveillance missions technologies were integrated into war-fighting drills or Tactics Techniques and Procedures (TTPs), paving the way for revolutionising the way the Army approaches complex modern battle scenarios, the release said.

The highlight of the event was the Southern Star drone fair held on October 21 and 22 which provided a platform for MSMEs, startups, and defence innovators to showcase the latest drone and anti-drone technologies.

"The drone mela underscores our resolve to innovate and adapt rapidly to emerging technologies. It offers a window into the evolving requirements of the armed forces while highlighting government support for the drone industry," Lt Gen Seth stated.

Advertisment

The event reaffirmed the Army's commitment to forging strong ties with the private sector, as it seeks to modernise its forces and ensure readiness for the future battlefield.

This collaboration, coupled with the drive for Aatmanirbhar Bharat, is positioning India as a leader in defence technology innovation, the release added. PTI MAS NSK