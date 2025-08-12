Army showcases Operation Sindoor's success at outreach programme in Arunachal's border areas

Itanagar, Aug 12 (PTI) The Indian Army's success in Operation Sindoor took centre stage at an outreach programme at Tuting in Arunachal Pradesh's Upper Siang district on Tuesday.

Organised by the Spear Corps under the 'Seemaon ke Rakshak, Gaon ke Saathi' initiative, the two-day programme was a part of the Army's ongoing efforts to connect remote border areas with the national mainstream, a statement said.

The programme sought to strengthen civil-military cooperation while instilling the ideals of patriotism in the border community, it said.

The event, which started on Monday, featured a series of community-focused activities for students, youth, women, veterans, and entrepreneurs, it said.

Modern weapons and equipment were displayed as part of the programme. Young participants were encouraged to consider careers in the armed forces, it added.

Information was provided on local economic opportunities in crops, spices, and bamboo-based industries.

The programme concluded with the felicitation of veterans and community leaders for their contributions to regional development, the statement said. PTI UPL UPL SOM