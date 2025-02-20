Army soldier injured in landmine blast along LoC in J-K's Poonch

Mendhar/Jammu, Feb 20 (PTI) An army soldier was injured in a landmine explosion near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Thursday, officials said.

Rifleman Mohd Asif Rather, who was part of a patrolling party, accidentally stepped over a landmine in a forward area in the Balakote sector of Mendhar sub-division around 5 pm, they said.

The soldier, who suffered injuries on his left foot, was evacuated to a military hospital for treatment, the officials said.

As part of an anti-infiltration obstacle system, the forward areas are dotted with landmines which sometimes get washed away by rains, resulting in accidents, they said. PTI COR TAS ARI