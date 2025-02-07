Army soldier killed as military truck brakes fail in UP's Barabanki

Barabanki, Feb 7 (PTI) A 31-year-old soldier of the Indian Army's bomb disposal squad died after being hit by an army truck near the BDC Cantonment gate in this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Friday.

The fatal accident was caused by the truck's brakes failing, they said.

Kotwali in-charge Alok Mani Tripathi said the soldier, Mohammad Irfan Ali, was a resident of Deoband in Saharanpur district and posted at the cantonment.

Irfan married four years ago and had a two-year-old daughter, he said.

The accident occurred when Irfan was on duty at the cantonment gate. The army truck approaching from outside suffered a brake failure as it was entering the cantonment and hit him.

Irfan, who suffered critical injuries, was rushed to the district hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival, Tripathi said.

A post-mortem was conducted and the police handed over the soldier's body to his family members with full honours. His remains were later sent to his hometown, he added.