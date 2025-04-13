Army soldier Kuldip Chand cremated in native village in HP's Hamirpur

Hamirpur (HP), Apr 13 (PTI) The mortal remains of Subedar Kuldip Chand, who was killed on the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir, were consigned to flames in his native village here on Sunday.

Forty-seven-year-old Chand was posted in the 9th Punjab Regiment. He died in firing on the LoC in the Akhnoor sector of Jammu on Friday.

Amid slogans of "Shaheed Subedar Kuldip Chand amar rahe", the pyre was lit by the soldier's son, Aryan Sharma, at a crematorium near Kohlavi village in Naudan area of Hamirpur district.

Jawans of the 9th Dogra Regiment, along with hundreds of local residents, paid their tributes to the fallen soldier.

Earlier in the day, Chand's body arrived in the village and was received by family members in the presence of senior district officers and local leaders. His mother Shakuntala Devi and wife Santosh Kumari were inconsolable.

The martyr is survived by his elderly parents, wife, son, and daughter Diksha. His younger brother lives in New Zealand with his family.

His father Ratna Chand, who is a retired army personnel, said the government should take strict measures against terrorism and cross-border activities.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday expressed grief over the soldier's death.

"The news of the martyrdom of Kuldeep Kumar ji, a resident of Kohlavi village of my assembly constituency Naudun, is very sad. I pray to God to give strength to the bereaved family in this hour of grief," he said on social media. PTI COR BPL RHL