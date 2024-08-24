Army soldier Vikas Raghav cremated with military honours in Gurugram village

Gurugram, Aug 24 (PTI) Army soldier Vikas Raghav, who died in Doda, was cremated on Saturday with full military honours in Dohala, his native village in Gurugram.

His body was brought to the village earlier in the day, a communication from the district administration said.

Sohna Naib Tehsildar Suresh Kumar paid his tributes to Vikas Raghav by placing a wreath on his body.

Sports, Forest and Environment Minister Sanjay Singh, former MP Sukhbir Jaunapuriya, former MLA Tejpal Tanwar and several officers of army, police and district administration attended his funeral.

According to the statement, Raghav had joined the 2nd Rajput Regiment from Fatehgarh Center five years ago. At the time of his death, he was posted in 10 Rifle Regiment (RR) in Doda, Jammu.