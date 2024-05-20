Army soldier, wife killed in Rajasthan accident

Jaipur, May 20 (PTI) An Indian Army solider and his wife were killed and seven injured when their car collided with a truck in the Ringas area of Rajasthan's Sikar district on Monday, police said.

The driver lost control of the car after being hit from behind by a bus, jumped the divider and collided head on with the tractor, they said.

Indian Army soldier Rambabu Yadav (25) and his wife Saroj Devi (24) died in the accident. Seven people, including the couple's two-and-a-half-year-old son, were injured.

They were on their way to the Khatushaymji temple in Sikar.

The bodies were handed over to family members after post-mortem, the police said and added that the injured are undergoing treatment. PTI SDA SZM