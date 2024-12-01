Army-sponsored biggest cricket tournament starts in border region of J-K

Jammu, Dec 1 (PTI) The Army on Sunday kick-started the biggest cricket tournament in the twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesman said.
The Army’s Nangi Tekri battalion, operating under the aegis of the Krishna Ghati brigade, launched the inaugural season of the ‘Krishna Ghati Premier League (KGPL) 2024-2025’, the spokesman said.
With a cash prize pool of Rs eight lakh, he said the KGPL is expected to become one of the most anticipated and talked-about cricket leagues in the Pir Panjal region, inspiring the youth and bringing communities together through the shared love for the sport.
The league features 32 teams, each representing different localities in Poonch, Surankote, and Rajouri, ensuring a diverse and inclusive competition, the spokesman said, adding these teams are grouped into eight pools of four and will compete in a knockout format, guaranteeing fast-paced, high-stakes cricket at every stage.
“This structure is designed to bring out the best in each team, as they battle for supremacy and the chance to showcase their talent on a larger stage. The climax of the tournament will take place on Vijay Diwas, on December 16, a date of immense national significance that commemorates India's victory in the 1971 Indo-Pakistan War,” the spokesman said.
He said by aligning the culmination of the league with this important day, the Nangi Tekri battalion has woven the spirit of heroism and national unity into the fabric of the sporting event.
Adding to the prestige of the tournament, some IPL players are expected to participate in the league, which will further elevate its profile and inspire budding cricketers in the region, he said. PTI TAS TAS MNK MNK