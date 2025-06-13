Army takes out expedition to Tololing peak to commemorate 26th anniversary of Operation Vijay

Kargil/Jammu, June 13 (PTI) Ahead of the 26th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, the Indian Army took out an expedition to the Tololing peak in Ladakh to commemorate the sacrifice of the soldiers during the historic battle in the Kargil War of 1999.

The expedition, flagged off from the Kargil War Memorial in Dras on Friday, seeks to pay homage to the unwavering spirit and supreme sacrifice of the Indian soldiers who recaptured strategic heights from enemy forces, marking a crucial turning point in the conflict, a defence spokesman said.

“In a solemn tribute to the gallant soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice during the historic Battle of Tololing in the Kargil War of 1999, the Indian Army embarked on a commemorative expedition to the Tololing peak," he said. A team of 37 soldiers from units that actively participated in the Battle of Tololing will summit the Tololing peak and hoist the Tricolour to pay tributes to the fallen heroes, the spokesman said.

The Indian Air Force has also extended its support to this endeavour and fielded officers and airmen for the expedition, exemplifying the spirit of synergy and jointmanship that defines the Indian armed forces, he said.

“As the nation commemorates the 26th anniversary of Operation Vijay, the Tololing expedition stands as a poignant reminder of the valour, patriotism, and selfless service that epitomise the armed forces," he added.

The expedition is more than just an adventure, he said, adding that it is a journey of remembrance, reflection and reverence, aimed at inspiring future generations with the stories of courage and sacrifice that shaped the nation’s history. PTI AB ARI