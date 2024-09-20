Army to carry out record-setting plantation drive in Thar desert on Sunday

Jaipur, Sep 20 (PTI) The Army will hold a large-scale record setting plantation drive in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district on Sunday, aiming to plant 3.5 lakh saplings in one hour in the arid and difficult terrain of the Thar desert, officials said.

A total of 128 Infantry Battalion (Territorial Army), Ecological, Rajputana Rifles, also known as 'The Desert Tamers' who have been deployed in Jaisalmer since 1997, will carry out the special drive, they said.

"The battalion is aiming to achieve a record plantation of over 3.5 lakh saplings in one hour in Jaisalmer on September 22," defence sources said.

Several teams from the Army, Air Force, Central Armed Police Forces, district administration, police, Border Home Guards and representatives from NGOs will participate in the plantation drive which will be held across six locations -- New Airport Link Road at Gadisar, Jaisalmer Cantonment, Degri Mata Mandir in Fatehgarh, Hiyag ji ka Mandir in Shri Mohangarh, Veer Shri Sohda ji Ka Mandir in Sam and Hamira Sati Mata Mandir.

District Collector Pratap Singh recently held a meeting and reviewed the preparations.

He instructed district administration and other local officials of various departments to work promptly and in coordination to successfully execute this special event.

To ensure maximum public participation, he urged all departments to actively engage with the community.

He called for the involvement of all government departments, NGOs, civil society organisations and public representatives to encourage more people to take part in this initiative. PTI AG RPA