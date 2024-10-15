Army to mark 62nd anniversary of Battle of Walong

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) A month-long series of events starting October 17 will be held to mark the 62nd anniversary of the Battle of Walong fought during the 1962 Sino-Indian War to honour the heroes who defended the eastern front of the nation.

Besides, a Shaurya Sthal at Lama Spur and key infrastructure projects in the border areas will be inaugurated, highlighting the ongoing efforts to bolster connectivity and security in the region, the Army said on Tuesday.

"With the spirit of remembrance and respect, the Indian Army invites all to join in this tribute to our heroes at Walong, a place etched in history as a testament to the courage and resolve of the Indian soldier as well as the citizens of Arunachal Pradesh," it said.

The Battle of Walong stands as a poignant chapter in India's military history, a testament to the unmatched bravery, dedication and indomitable spirit of the Indian Army.

This fierce battle unfolded in the unforgiving terrain of Kibithu, Namti Tri Junction (famously known as Tiger's Mouth), Walong and adjoining features in the easternmost parts of Arunachal Pradesh, where the Indian Army's resolve was put to the ultimate test, the Army said.

"In October 1962, as Chinese forces advanced aggressively into Indian territory, the responsibility of defending the strategically crucial Walong sector fell upon the gallant 11th Infantry Brigade of the Indian Army's esteemed 2nd Infantry Division," the Army said.

This brigade, comprising the battle-hardened units of 6 Kumaon, 4 Sikh and 3/3 Gorkha Rifles, was tasked with holding their ground against an adversary that was not only numerically superior but also better equipped and entrenched in advantageous positions, it added.

The valiant stand of the 11th Infantry Brigade delayed the Chinese advance, providing a critical morale boost to the nation and demonstrating the unyielding courage of the Indian soldiers.

It was a battle where the spirit of duty, honour and sacrifice shone brightly, leaving behind a legacy that continues to inspire the Indian Army to this day, an Army official said.

The commemoration will begin on October 17 and will continue till November 14, honouring the indomitable spirit, sacrifice and courage of the heroes who defended the eastern front of the country, he said.

This year's commemoration promises a vibrant mix of activities aimed at engaging the local communities and honouring the memory of the fallen heroes.

The meticulously planned events will include white water rafting, motorcycle rallies, bicycle rallies, battlefield treks, adventure treks and a half-marathon, all designed to reflect the adventurous spirit of the Indian Army in the rugged terrain of Arunachal Pradesh.

Additionally, medical and veterinary camps will be held, extending much-needed support to the remote villages, further strengthening the bond between the Army and the local population.

The culmination of these events will take place on the Walong Day, which falls on November 14, with the inauguration of the newly renovated Walong War Memorial, a symbol of honour and respect for the brave hearts who laid down their lives for the nation, the official said.

The day will be marked by a solemn wreath-laying ceremony, an evocative battle narration, and performances by the traditional Mishmi and Meyor dancers, capturing the cultural essence of the region.

A special felicitation will also be held to honour the next of kin of war heroes, veterans, and the families of porters who played a crucial role during the operations, reflecting the Army's commitment to recognising the invaluable contributions of all involved, the official said.

The month-long commemoration will not only honour the past but also inspire the present and future generations to uphold the values of service and sacrifice, he said.