Army Training Command marks Army Day 2025 with mini marathon in Shimla

Shimla, Jan 19 (PTI) Army Training Command (ARTRAC), Shimla, organized a mini marathon at the Ridge here to commemorate Army Day 2025 on Sunday.

The event, which was aligned with "Khelo India" and "Fit India", saw 647 participants, including men, women and children of various age groups.

Lieutenant General Devendra Sharma, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) ARTRAC, flagged off the Marathon.

He emphasized its aim to honour the spirit of Army Day, foster nationalism amongst youth and motivate them to join the armed forces, a statement issued here said.

The winners in various categories in the 10 km and 5 km categories were awarded. PTI BPL OZ OZ