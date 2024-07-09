Army troops fire at Pakistani drone along LoC in J-K’s Poonch

Mendhar/Jammu, Jul 9 (PTI) Army troops fired a few rounds to shoot down a Pakistani drone along the Line of Control in the Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Tuesday.

The drone, however, returned to Pakistan after briefly hovering over the Indian territory late Monday night, they said.

Indian troops, guarding the LoC, picked up the movement of a Pakistani drone at a height of over 1,000 metres at around 9.15 pm and fired five rounds within the next 10 minutes to bring it down but it managed to return, they said.

After over half an hour, a Pakistani drone was again spotted entering Indian territory and two more rounds were fired at it following which it returned to the other side, they said.

Army troops launched a search operation in the forward villages with the first light of the day to ensure that there was no dropping of weapons or narcotics by the drones, they said.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police has announced a cash reward of Rs 3 lakh to anyone giving information about drones flown from across the border to drop weapons and narcotics, leading to the recovery of the material.