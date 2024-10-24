Army vehicle attacked in Gulmarg: J-K LG orders swift, befitting reply to neutralise terrorists

Srinagar, Oct 24 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday directed security forces to give a swift and befitting response to the terrorists who attacked an Army vehicle in Gulmarg and killed two porters.

The terrorists opened fire on the vehicle in the Bota Pathri area, six kilometres from tourist hotspot Gulmarg in north Kashmir, in the evening, when it was headed for the Nagin post in the Afrawat range. Another porter and three soldiers were injured in the attack.

Sinha said the sacrifice of the martyrs will not go in vain.

"Spoke to top army officials on heinous terror attack in Bota Pathri Sector. Directed for swift and befitting reply to neutralise terrorists. Operation in progress. Sacrifice of our martyrs will not go in vain. Condolences to their families. Praying for speedy recovery of injured," the LG said in a post on X. PTI SSB IJT IJT