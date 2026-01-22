Army vehicle carrying troops for anti-terror operation plunges into gorge in J-K’s Doda; 10 killed

Bhaderwah/Jammu, Jan 22 (PTI) An armoured vehicle of the Army carrying troops for an anti-terror operation plunged into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district on Thursday, killing 10 soldiers and injuring 11 others, officials said.

The accident took place at the 9000-foot-high Khanni top along the Bhaderwah-Chamba interstate road around noon when the driver of the bulletproof vehicle, Casspir, lost control and the vehicle plunged into a 200-foot-deep gorge.

The Casspir, also known as 'Casper', is a Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicle, designed to keep troops safe while navigating hostile environments with high mine or IED threats.

The Army’s Jammu-based White Knight Corps described the incident as “unfortunate” and said the vehicle slipped off the road while navigating treacherous terrain in bad weather.

A joint rescue operation by the Army and police recovered the bodies of four soldiers, while 17 others were evacuated to a hospital in an injured condition, the officials said. The vehicle was badly mangled by the rescue team.

Later, six more injured soldiers succumbed to injuries.

While 10 of the injured were airlifted to Udhampur command hospital for specialised treatment, one more soldier is under observation in Bhaderwah sub-district hospital and his condition was stated to be “stable”, the officials said.

“We have lost 10 soldiers with 11 others injured in the unfortunate accident involving an army vehicle,” Additional Deputy Commissioner, Bhaderwah, Sumit Kumar Bhutyal told PTI.

“In an unfortunate incident, an Army vehicle carrying troops for an operation slipped off the road while navigating treacherous terrain in bad weather in the general area of Doda. There are multiple casualties, including fatal. The injured have been evacuated for further treatment,” White Knight Corps said in a post on X.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad expressed grief over the accident.

"Deeply saddened by the tragic road accident in Doda in which we lost 10 brave soldiers of the Indian Army. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families," the defence minister said in a post on X.

Singh said the injured soldiers are receiving medical care, and all necessary directions have been given to ensure the best possible treatment.

Abdullah lauded the swift rescue and evacuation efforts. He also conveyed condolences to the families of the soldiers who died and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.

LG Sinha, in a post on X, said, "We will always remember the outstanding service and supreme sacrifice of our brave soldiers.” “In this moment of profound sorrow, the entire nation stands united with the bereaved families in solidarity and support,” the LG said, adding he had directed the senior officials to ensure the best possible treatment.

Expressing sadness over the accident, Congress president Kharge called for strengthening road safety measures to prevent such deaths.

"My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and loved ones. The nation stands united with deep sorrow and our thoughts and prayers are with the injured for a speedy recovery.

"Several such instances have happened in the past. There is an urgent need to strengthen road infrastructure, improve mobility in difficult terrain, and road-safety measures to prevent such heartbreaking losses," he said.

Democratic Progressive Azad Party Azad said, "My deepest condolences to the bereaved families, and I pray for the swift recovery of those injured." Army's Northern Commander said the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Lt Gen Pratik Sharma and all ranks of the Command salute the bravehearts and express heartfelt condolences on the untimely demise of soldiers who lost their lives in the unfortunate vehicle accident. "Northern Command fraternity stands in solidarity with the bereaved families and wishes speedy recovery to those injured in the accident," it said in a post on X.