Doda Army Accident

Bhaderwah (PTI): Four Army personnel were killed and nine others injured when their vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, officials said.

The accident took place at Khanni top along Bhaderwah-Chamba interstate road.

Officials said the bullet-proof Army vehicle, carrying a total of 17 personnel, was heading towards a high altitude post when its driver lost control and the vehicle plunged into a 200-foot-deep gorge.

A joint rescue operation by army and police was immediately launched and four of the soldiers were found dead, the officials said.

They said nine other soldiers were rescued in an injured condition and three of them, who have suffered critical injuries, were airlifted to Udhampur military hospital for specialised treatment.